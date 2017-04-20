Evening Garbage Roundup

Apropos of my previous post, Natasha Bertrand points out that at the exact same time the Russian RISS think tank recommended a messaging change to focus on voter fraud, Donald Trump suddenly started talking about "rigged elections." I'm sure it was just a coincidence:

Wild > Trump was ramping up rhetoric about rigged elections at the same time Russia decided to "intensify its messaging about voter fraud." pic.twitter.com/SnmJgDghjZ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 19, 2017

Then there's this from the "What the hell is wrong with people?" file:

On O'Reilly-less "The Factor," Mike Huckabee complaining that in political climate you can't "kiss a woman leaning away from you." pic.twitter.com/Z4dk1U1Swp — Cristiano Lima (@ludacristiano) April 20, 2017

And finally this about Jon Ossoff's near-victory in Georgia last night:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, in an interview Tuesday in Louisville, Ky., said he didn’t know much about Mr. Ossoff, a 30-year-old former House staffer. Mr. Sanders said he isn’t prepared to back Democrats just because of a party label. “If you run as a Democrat, you’re a Democrat,” he said. “Some Democrats are progressive and some Democrats are not.” Asked if Mr. Ossoff is a progressive, Mr. Sanders, an independent who challenged Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primary, demurred. “I don’t know,” he said.

I know how touchy this subject is, but come on. Ossoff is obviously no fire breather, but he's been the center of progressive attention for weeks now. Would it kill Sanders to spend a few minutes learning who he is and what he's about—and whether that's good enough for an endorsement? If Sanders wants to be a party leader—and he's given every indication that he does—he needs to pay more attention to this stuff. He can start here.