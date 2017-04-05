Here Is the Universal Trump Headline

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the new universal Trump headline:

Just fill in the blank and you're good to go. The latest version is Trump's wild accusation that Susan Rice committed a crime, which will now receive 24/7 coverage on Fox and Breitbart and all the Republican oversight committees. Unless something else comes up, of course. Basically, Trump is just following the Benghazi playbook. There just has to be a crime somewhere, and if he keeps throwing out enough crap eventually he'll find something. As with Benghazi, however, there is no crime and he'll never find one. But his fan base will sure be convinced that one exists.

All this because of one stupid tweet.