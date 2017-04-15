How Do Partisans React to the Election of One of Their Own?

Via Gallup, here's another hot-off-the-presses example of different partisan responses to similar situations:

Republican views of the taxes they pay improved substantially when Bush and Trump were elected—even before any actual changes were made to the tax code—while Democrats had essentially no reaction when Obama was elected. Likewise, Republican views declined sharply when Obama was elected, but Democratic views didn't decline when Bush and Trump were elected.

Now, this is not a great example. Republicans take taxes more seriously than Democrats, and they expect that Republican presidents will cut taxes. The fact that their view of tax fairness changes even before anything happens may simply reflect their justified confidence that their taxes will indeed go down under a Republican administration.

If, instead, the question were, "What's your view of racial justice in America?" it's possible that Democrats would react strongly to the election of a Republican, while Republicans wouldn't care much. Does anybody know of any actual examples like this?