Lunchtime Photo

Ever since I first took some pictures of our hummingbirds, I've been working diligently to get better ones. For the camera nerds out there, I quickly decided that the minimum settings I needed were f/8 at 1/1000th of second using ISO 800. That combination will only work on a very sunny day, so I had to wait for our string of overcast days to go away. They finally did, and then the tree trimmers came for their annual visit, which made the backyard even sunnier. I even bought a new feeder, but that turned out to be a disaster. The hummingbirds wouldn't come near it. So I put the old one back and this produced plenty of hungry hummingbirds.

I also got some spectacular pictures. The detail is excellent, and that means all the bird folks in comments should finally be able to tell me for sure which brand of hummingbird I have. I expect answers, people.