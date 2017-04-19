Lunchtime Photo

I struggled with the choice of photo today. Should I post (a) the best possible photo of our backyard lizard? Or should I post (b) an OK photo that benefits from having a monstrous, Land-of-the-Giants-esque cat nose dominating one corner? Or, for the unsqueamish, (c) a picture of Hilbert picking up the lizard in a remarkable delicate way?

Decisions, decisions. I guess I'll go with option A, which really shows off the way this little guy can blend in with the surrounding foliage. He's pretty good at it, but not quite good enough to escape feline attention.