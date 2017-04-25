Is Obama Already Buckraking on Wall Street?

Matt Yglesias is pissed:

Former President Barack Obama's decision to accept a $400,000 fee to speak at a health care conference organized by the bond firm Cantor Fitzgerald is easily understood....

Wait. Obama is raking in $400 grand for a Wall Street keynote address? Really?

There's something funny here. The report comes from Fox Business Network, and I guess it's true. But it hasn't been confirmed or reported by any mainstream outlet. Just lots of conservative sites, who are naturally hooting and hollering about it.

Yglesias makes lots of good points about why Obama shouldn't do this, and normally I'd sign on. But I want to wait a bit. I wonder if there's more going on here that we don't know yet?