Quote of the Day: What Is That Island In the Pacific?

From Attorney General Jeff Sessions, still unhappy that President Trump's immigration order has been stayed by the courts:

I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.

An "island in the Pacific"? Seriously? That island is Hawaii. It's a state. It has federal judges, just like all the other states. That includes judges in Washington, Virginia, New York, and California, who stayed Trump's original order, and judges in Wisconsin and Maryland, who stayed Trump's revised order in whole or part. Nor is it "amazing" that a judge can stay an executive order. That's what judges do if circumstances warrant. That's how our country works. The attorney general should respect this, even when he disagrees with a court's decision.