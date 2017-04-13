Susan Rice Did Nothing Wrong, Part the Millionth

I missed this a couple of days ago, but Nancy LeTourneau alerts me to a recent CNN report about Susan Rice's requests to "unmask" the names of individuals in intelligence reports that she received when she was Obama's National Security Advisor. This was all part of the great Devin Nunes fiasco, where he went to the White House to read the reports, came back to Capitol Hill to hold a press conference, and then rushed back to the White House to tell President Trump all about it. But there's no there there:

After a review of the same intelligence reports brought to light by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides have so far found no evidence that Obama administration officials did anything unusual or illegal....Over the last week, several members and staff of the House and Senate intelligence committees have reviewed intelligence reports related to those requests at NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. One congressional intelligence source described the requests made by Rice as "normal and appropriate" for officials who serve in that role to the president.

Fine. Susan Rice did nothing wrong. It's not as if we didn't know that already, but it's nice to see it confirmed. Rice must be getting really tired of being a handy Republican punching bag.