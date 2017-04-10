Trump Continues His Love Affair With the Egyptian President

Have you noticed that everyone is paying less attention to President Trump's tweets lately? I suppose it's finally started to sink in that his tweets are just performance art for his fans, not an indication of any actual policy views. Plus, Trump's tweets have gotten kind of boring. Maybe he lost his appetite for them after his random ejaculation about Obama wiretapping him—which he apparently intended only to distract the press for a day or two—turned into a massive, multi-month debacle for the entire Republican establishment.

Today, though, we got this:

So sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns. I have great... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017

...confidence that President Al Sisi will handle situation properly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017

Um, yeah. I'm sure we can count on that great humanitarian Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to respond effectively and prudently:

Late Sunday night, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi called for a three-month state of emergency....The army chief-turned-president also dispatched elite troops across the country to protect key installations and accused unidentified countries of fueling instability, saying that “Egyptians have foiled plots and efforts by countries and fascist, terrorist organizations that tried to control Egypt.”

As always, we're left to wonder why Trump loves el-Sisi so much. Is it because Trump is an unusually brutal foreign policy realist? Because he likes anyone that kicks butt on the Muslim Brotherhood? Because Obama didn't like el-Sisi? Because Netanyahu does? It's all a mystery.