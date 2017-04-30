I'm going to go out and throw some frisbees around. In the meantime, enjoy John Dickerson's interview with Donald Trump about his health care bill:

JOHN DICKERSON: So but in the bill, as it was analyzed, there were two problems. One, and you talked about this with Congressman Robert Aderholt, who brought you the example of the 64-year-old who under Obamacare the premiums--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But that was a long time ago, John.

JOHN DICKERSON: But has that been fixed?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Totally fixed.

JOHN DICKERSON: How?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: How? We've made many changes to the bill. You know, this bill is--

JOHN DICKERSON: What kind though?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --very much different than it was three weeks ago.

JOHN DICKERSON: Help us explain because there are people--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The bill--

JOHN DICKERSON: --out there wondering what kind of changes.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Let me explain. Let me explain it to you.

JOHN DICKERSON: Okay.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This bill is much different than it was a little while ago, okay? This bill has evolved. And we didn't have a failure on the bill. You know, it was reported like a failure. Now, the one thing I wouldn't have done again is put a timeline. That's why on the second iteration, I didn't put a timeline.

But we have now pre-existing conditions in the bill. We have -- we've set up a pool for the pre-existing conditions so that the premiums can be allowed to fall. We're taking across all of the borders or the lines so that insurance companies can compete--

JOHN DICKERSON: But that's not in--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --nationwide.

JOHN DICKERSON: --this bill. The borders are not in--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Of course, it's in.