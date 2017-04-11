Trump Suddenly Committed to Ousting Assad From Power

The folks at Webster's might be unhappy about this, but WTF seems like a lock for Word-of-the-Year honors in 2017. Today, the Trump administration is apparently promising regime change in Syria and hoping that Vladimir Putin will help them:

Before departing Italy — where he met with “like-minded” allies in the Group of Seven major advanced economies and diplomats from largely Muslim nations — [Rex] Tillerson told reporters that the United States is aiming for a negotiated end to six years of conflict in Syria and wants Russia's help in ushering Assad out of office....Claiming that Assad's rule “is coming to an end,” Tillerson previewed his message to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ....In a sign of escalating tensions — even before Tillerson exited his plane in Moscow — Putin told a news conference the Kremlin has “information” that provocateurs are planning to plant chemical substances in suburban Damascus and blame it on Syrian authorities. He gave no further details on the stunning claim.

Um....

Does anyone here know how to play this game? A week ago Donald Trump didn't give two fucks whether Assad stayed in power. He had somehow missed the news of Assad's brutality over the past six years, and cared only about ISIS. Now he's suddenly figured out that Assad is a monster and is promising regime change. Sure, he's "aiming" for a negotiated settlement, but that's pretty plainly not in the cards since Assad, after six brutal years of civil war, is finally on the verge of winning.

And Putin, informed of all this, responds with a Trumplike conspiracy theory about false-flag operations. These are not the words of a man who plans to back down. I've read reports that Putin is privately enraged at Assad, and that may be, but there's really not much room for doubt about the positions of both Assad and Putin here. Neither one has the slightest intention of abruptly giving up and allowing American-sponsored rebels to take over in Damascus.

So what happens next? Putin or one of his functionaries will tell Tillerson to bugger off, and there will be no negotiations. Does Trump start bombing Damascus? That would be stupid and wouldn't work anyway. Does he send a huge American ground force? There's zero chance of public or congressional approval for that. Does he just back down? Trump seems temperamentally incapable of this.

And yet, the US government is now officially committed to regime change in Syria even though it wasn't last week. In fairness, so was Obama. But Obama was always clear that this was merely aspirational. Trump hasn't said one way or another, and he's avoiding the press, which would like to hear a little more about his new foreign policy. The problem, it appears, is that Trump doesn't know what his foreign policy is. He doesn't know what to do about ISIS. He doesn't know what to do about Afghanistan. He doesn't know what to do about China. He doesn't know what to do about Syria. He doesn't know what to do about North Korea. He only knows how to send tweets into the atmosphere about how all these folks better watch out because there's a new sheriff in town. But there's nothing more. Trump has taken strategic ambiguity to whole new levels.

Personally, I guess I'm rooting for the meaningless Twitter rants to continue. It's better than the alternative.