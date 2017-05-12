BREAKING: Trump Lawyer Says Trump Innocent

This is not FAKE NEWS so everyone just shut up:

BREAKING: Trump lawyer: Tax returns from past 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources," with few exceptions. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 12, 2017

So, basically, a Trump lawyer says Trump is innocent, "with few exceptions." I will soon be releasing a statement from my lawyer too, confirming that I have not murdered anyone recently, "with few exceptions." I hope this satisfies everyone.

I wonder if Trump has yet figured out that the FBI investigation about Russia ties is targeted at lots of people besides him? Or is that just inconceivable to him?