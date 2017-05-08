Donald Trump Is Getting Scared About Russia

Oh man, this cracks me up. This whole Russia thing is really getting to President Trump. After today's congressional hearing, he was so hellbent on making sure everyone knew that James Clapper said there was "no evidence" of collusion between Trump and Russia that he ordered his staff to change his Twitter picture pronto. So they did. Now it looks like this:

You might be able to see the whole message on a different monitor, or if you fiddle around with the width of your browser window. But probably not. What a bunch of doofuses.