Donald Trump Really Likes to Drop Military Secrets Into His Conversations

A couple of days ago The Intercept released a leaked transcript of President Trump's recent phone call with President Duterte of the Philippines. Here's a piece of it:

BuzzFeed's Nancy Youssef got some feedback about this from folks in the Pentagon:

Pentagon officials are in shock after the release of a transcript between President Donald Trump and his Philippines counterpart reveals that the US military had moved two nuclear submarines towards North Korea. “We never talk about subs!” three officials told BuzzFeed News, referring to the military's belief that keeping submarines' movement stealth is key to their mission. ....By announcing the presence of nuclear submarines, the president, some Pentagon officials privately explained, gives away the element of surprise — an irony given his repeated declarations during the campaign that the US announces far too many of its military plans when it comes to combatting ISIS. Moreover, some countries in the region, particularly China, seek to develop their anti-sub capability. Knowing that two US submarines are in the region could allow them to test their own military capabilities.

Needless to say, Trump wasn't expecting that his conversation would be leaked. But these things happen—along with other ways that private conversations can end up in the wrong hands—which is why presidents don't just casually drop military secrets into meetings with foreigners for no better reason than to make themselves look tough. This is now (at least) the second time Trump has done this, and there's a price to pay:

1/2 Why Trump’s “we’ve sent the subs!” gaffe can be so damaging:

Now that CN/RUS *know* US subs were there, can go back & calibrate sensors. pic.twitter.com/iSRk3pD8RK — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 24, 2017

2/2 “This is how it looked when subs were there; we’ll look for that pattern again.”

N Yousef story https://t.co/er0BsiFtAS — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 24, 2017

We're quickly reaching the point where intelligence agencies, both foreign and domestic, are going to start withholding information from Trump because they don't trust him to keep his yap shut. We might already be there, for all I know.