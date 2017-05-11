Evening Trump Fuckupery Roundup

Here's a quick evening roundup of Trump fuckupery. First up, I'm sure you remember that the original White House story behind James Comey's firing was that deputy AG Rod Rosenstein had recommended it and Trump just went along. Well, it turns out there was a reason this story was abruptly retracted and revised today:

Breaking: Rosenstein threatened to resign after WH cast him as prime mover to fire Comey, @SariHorwitz scoops https://t.co/5fZnlKHLTK — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 11, 2017

Second, poor old Sean Spicer is once again in the crosshairs:

I can independently confirm reporting that President Trump has been sounding people out about removing Sean Spicer as Press Secretary. 1/2 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 11, 2017

The President feels his press team poorly served him yesterday. He believes it was incompetence on their part, not lack of time. 2/2 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 11, 2017

Every few weeks we hear that Trump is sounding out replacements for Spicer, but somehow Spicer always seems to ride out the storm. But I have to say that being fired now, before things really descend to Ron Ziegler level, might be the best thing Spicer could hope for.

Finally, in non-Comey fuckupery, Trump refused to let US photographers into the Oval Office for his meeting with the Russians this morning. However, he did allow a TASS photographer in, apparently under the impression he was just taking snapshots for Vladimir Putin's grandkids:

White House let in Russian photog, didnt realize he would put pictures of @realDonaldTrump & Russians out on wires. https://t.co/RV1CKau1eX — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) May 11, 2017

Trump (a) didn't know that TASS is a news agency, (b) didn't realize that letting a TASS photographer into the Oval Office might not be a great idea from a security point of view, and (c) didn't realize that publishing pictures of this meeting was the whole point Vladimir Putin had asked for it in the first place. Putin wanted evidence to show that Russia was back, baby, and this was it. It's scary how easily Trump was played on all this. It's also scary that apparently none of his advisors had the courage to tell Trump any of this stuff.