Friday Cat Blogging - 5 May 2017

Today's homage to Donald Trump is part of my relentless quest to bring my readers the finest possible blogging experience. Here's how far I'm willing to go: yesterday I drove out to one of Irvine's leading fast food emporiums and bought a taco bowl. $5.79! I brought it home, got out my camera, and introduced it to the cats. It was so disgusting they immediately ran away and wouldn't come back. Eventually it fell apart.

So then I went to one of Irvine's leading supermarkets and bought a box of tostada shells. $4.99! I filled one up with cat food and then added a dollop of sour cream for that authentic south-of-the-border flavor. Hilbert still wasn't having any. Luckily, Hopper was intrigued by the sour cream. She jumped up and started licking it, and thanks to the burst mode on my camera I got 40 or 50 shots of this. Within minutes my homage was finished. Enjoy!