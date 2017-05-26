Gianforte Issues Stomach-Turning "Apology"

Yesterday Greg Gianforte melted down and assaulted a reporter who tried to ask him a question. Today he issued one of the most repugnant apologies I've ever heard:

"When you make a mistake you have to own up to it. Last night I made a mistake.. I'm sorry" - Gianforte



"You're forgiven!" - Woman in crowd — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 26, 2017

Yesterday, when it might have hurt his election chances, Gianforte went the full Trump: he belligerently denied doing anything wrong and issued a craven statement that basically blamed Ben Jacobs for assaulting Gianforte's fist with his nose. His supporters all roared their approval. That Jacobs guy had it coming for having the bad manners to ask a question about some breaking news.

Now, when there's no longer any price for apologizing, he apologizes. That's squalid enough. But to pretend that he's manning up is just stomach turning. What a disgusting human being.