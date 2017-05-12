How Long Is a Long Time, Anyway?

Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.
From the "With Friends Like These" file:
President Trump at 5:57 am today: "The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time."
Roger Stone, an hour or so later: "Well, I am not going to contradict the president and I am not going to say when I've spoken to him but I will say this, I have spoken to him very recently."
This is nothing to get hung up on. Trump and Stone probably just have very different ideas of what "long time" and "recently" mean. To a fruit fly researcher, for example, a "long time" might mean three or four days. To an archeologist, "recently" might mean three or four centuries. So this is probably just a humorous misunderstanding.