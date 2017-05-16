Industrial Production Is Not Really "Surging"

Donald Trump is bragging today that industrial production "surged" in April. And sure enough, it was up 1.7 percent compared to last year. That's not bad. But you know what else increased since last year? The population of the United States. Here's the industrial production index from the Federal Reserve adjusted for population growth:

That tiny blip at the end represents the surge. So don't get too excited. Per capita industrial production in the US has been roughly flat for the past four years and nothing that Trump has done so far—or is likely to do—has much chance of changing that dramatically.