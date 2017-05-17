Islamaphobe Picked to Write Speech on Islam for Saudi Arabia

Yesterday the White House announced that President Trump will deliver a speech about Islam when he visits Saudi Arabia this weekend. This sounded very, very bad, sort of like the Ayatollah Khamenei dropping by Wittenberg to deliver a speech about Christianity. Still, maybe we're overreacting. After all, it's not as if Trump is going to write the speech himself. It will probably be drafted by regional experts in the State Department who are able to navigate the minefields of—

Wait. What's this?

WOW! The man drafting Trump's forthcoming speech on Islam is the same guy who drafted the first #MuslimBan - Stephen Miller! @mehdirhasan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) May 17, 2017

Stephen Miller? This guy? The 31-year-old zealot who started his political career working for Michele Bachmann and Jeff Sessions? The guy who makes Steve Bannon look sort of reasonable?

We are doomed.