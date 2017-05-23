Lead and Crime in Popular Culture

Well, this is a kick in the gut. In tonight's season finale of Supergirl, the good guys unearth a weapon originally designed by Lex Luthor as a way of encouraging Superman to self-deport himself by irradiating the atmosphere with kryptonite. At the moment, however, the threat to Earth is from Daxamites, whose weakness isn't kryptonite, but lead:

At least Superman has to the good sense to look unhappy about this. On the bright side, if irradiating the atmosphere with lead ends up causing more crime, that's a sort of job security for him, isn't it?