Lunchtime Photo

A couple of weeks ago I trekked out to Silverado Canyon to look for one of Orange County's famous watering holes. Maybe I'll tell you more about that someday. In any case, the place where I parked my car turned out to have a lovely little ravine with some pink flowers that made a wonderful backdrop for all the butterflies and other critters flying around. So I stopped to take some pictures.

As I was doing this, I heard a hummingbird zip by. I reset my shutter speed and then followed it with my camera and—it wasn't a hummingbird at all. It was a white-lined sphinx moth, also known as a "hummingbird moth" because it beats its wings at a ferocious speed and sounds just like a hummingbird.

I got several nice shots of this creature. Check out the proboscis action!