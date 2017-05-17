Lunchtime Photo

The neighborhood I live in is called Woodbridge, so naturally there has to be a wooden bridge that spans our little artificial lake. It's a fine looking bridge during the day, but I've never taken a picture of it at night—until now. This shot makes it look a lot more ominous than it really is, but it's what the camera captured. I didn't do any color fiddling in Photoshop. I took this photo about an hour after sunset, and to the naked carbon-based eye, there was only the slightest tinge of orange in a dark sky. But with a 4-second exposure, the silicon eye makes it look like Costa Mesa was going up in flames a few miles away. No worries, though: Costa Mesa was fine.