Mulvaney: Trump's Promise Not to Cut Medicaid Has Been "Overridden"

Over at the Weekly Standard, Michael Warren interviews budget chief Mick Mulvaney:
If a budget proposal is a message about priorities, it's clear entitlement reform isn't even on President Trump's radar. When starting on 2018 budget proposal, Mulvaney came to the president with a one-page list of entitlement programs to reform.
"We went down the list: Yes, Yes, No, No, Yes, No, Yes, No, No," said Mulvaney. "The nos were all Social Security and Medicare. And that's it. He said, 'I promised people on the campaign trail I would not touch their retirement and I would not touch Medicare, and we owe it to them.'"
That's quite a trick memory Trump has. He actually promised not to touch Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. But he seems to have forgotten all about that last one. What happened?
at briefing today, Mulvaney told me Trump promise not to touch Medicaid had been overridden by Trump promise to repeal/replace Obamacare https://t.co/WSafn6ighT— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2017
Oh.