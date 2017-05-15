Racist North Carolina Voting Law Now Permanently Dead

Remember that North Carolina voter ID law that a judge overturned because it targeted African-American voters with "almost surgical precision"? Today the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, so that's the end of the law. And with a Democratic governor installed in Raleigh, it won't be coming back anytime soon.

That's our good news for the day. But of course there's a cloud behind this silver lining: the reason for denying to hear the appeal was technical, so it's possible there would have been five votes to uphold the law on the merits. Still, these days I'll take good news where I can get it.