Trump Officially Breaks Promise Not to Cut Medicaid

Good times:
May 2015: "I'm not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I'm not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid."
Today: "President Trump's first major budget proposal on Tuesday will include massive cuts to Medicaid....Trump's budget plan would follow through on a bill passed by House Republicans to cut more than $800 billion over 10 years. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this could cut off Medicaid benefits for about 10 million people over the next decade."
In fairness, back in 2015 Trump probably had no idea that Medicare and Medicaid were different things. By now, however, he understands that Medicaid is a whole separate program that's mainly for poor people. So naturally he wants to slash it. What's the point of spending money on people who aren't already rich, after all?