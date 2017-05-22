Trump Officially Breaks Promise Not to Cut Medicaid

Good times:

May 2015: "I'm not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I'm not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid."

Today: "President Trump's first major budget proposal on Tuesday will include massive cuts to Medicaid....Trump's budget plan would follow through on a bill passed by House Republicans to cut more than $800 billion over 10 years. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this could cut off Medicaid benefits for about 10 million people over the next decade."