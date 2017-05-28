The Russian connection: See all our coverage | Read about our investigation

Trump Tweets Get Ever More Divorced From Reality

May 28, 2017 10:59 AM

Donald Trump has a long history of tweeting nonsense, but this might be his most unbelievable tweet ever:

Uh huh. I'll bet he's going to dive right into that report. He lives for this kind of bedside reading.

In other news, you can ignore all that Kushner stuff you've been reading about. The Times and the Post are just inventing it. "It is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers," Trump says. I'm glad he's finally put this to rest.

