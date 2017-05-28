Trump Tweets Get Ever More Divorced From Reality

Donald Trump has a long history of tweeting nonsense, but this might be his most unbelievable tweet ever:

I look forward to reading the @CommerceGov 232 analysis of steel and aluminum- to be released in June. Will take major action if necessary. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Uh huh. I'll bet he's going to dive right into that report. He lives for this kind of bedside reading.

In other news, you can ignore all that Kushner stuff you've been reading about. The Times and the Post are just inventing it. "It is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers," Trump says. I'm glad he's finally put this to rest.