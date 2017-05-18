Trump "Witch Hunt" Is, Naturally, the Greatest in American History

Poor President Trump:

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This makes sense. If Trump is going to be the victim of a witch hunt, you just know it has to be the greatest of all time.

And we'd like to help make it even greater! We've already met our goal for matching gifts from the Glaser Progress Foundation, which will kickstart our muckraking fund to investigate the Trump-Russia connection. But we want to keep going. Our overall goal is $500,000, and we're getting close to that. Read more about it here. Or go straight to the donation page here. If Trump wants a witch hunt, let's give it to him.