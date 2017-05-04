Will the Left Finally Defend Obamacare?

I wonder. Will today's vote finally be enough to get Democrats—and lefties in general—to finally defend Obamacare loudly and vigorously? Or is it still going to be the same old tired There's no question that Obamacare wasn't perfect, but...?

Note to members of Congress: sure, Obamacare should be more generous and subsidies should be higher. But you don't need to harp on it. It's covered 20 million people! It cost less than projected! It's slashed medical bankruptcies! It forced insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions! It's great!

Note to lefties: sure, Obamacare should have included a public option and it should have been more generous. Hell, in a different, better universe it would have been universal single-payer. But just let it go. Obamacare has covered 20 million people! It cost less than projected! It's slashed medical bankruptcies! It forced insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions! It's great!

We'll see.