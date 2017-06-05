Chart of the Day: Health Care Spending as a Percentage of GDP

This is apropos of nothing in particular. I was over at the World Bank site fiddling around with some stuff and happened to look at their chart for health care spending. There's a good case to be made that as GDP rises, the share devoted to health care also rises. This is because richer countries have more "spare" income and health care is what they spend it on.

But Sweden and Switzerland have per-capita GDPs as high as ours, and they still spend a whole lot less. The sooner we start reining in the growth of health care spending the better.