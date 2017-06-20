Donald Trump Has No Foreign Policy

Kevin DrumJun. 20, 2017 6:02 PM

The latest from our president:

It’s pretty obvious to everyone except Trump that China did not, in fact, try. They were just playing Trump for a patsy.

Here’s the score so far: Trump has been suckered by China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. He has pissed off Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Australia, and most of our other traditional allies. Nobody knows what his policy toward Israel is. Or his policy in Afghanistan. Or his policy in Syria. Or his trade policy toward anyone. Or whether he ever bothers talking with his Secretary of State.

Welcome to our new foreign policy, ladies and gentlemen. Isn’t it great that we finally have a firm leader at the helm once again?