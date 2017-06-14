Donald Trump Now Under Criminal Investigation

James Comey told President Trump three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation. That wasn’t enough. Trump didn’t want his friends under investigation either, and fired Comey when the investigation continued. Can you guess what happened next?

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said. ….The obstruction-of-justice investigation of the president began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter. Mueller’s office has now taken up that work, and the preliminary interviews scheduled with intelligence officials indicate his team is actively pursuing potential witnesses inside and outside the government.

That’s from the Washington Post. Trump’s fans, of course, continue to believe that the big scandal isn’t Trump’s likely obstruction of justice, but the fact that this stuff has been leaked. It’s the Deep State at work. After all, nothing ever leaked in Washington DC until Trump took office. Right?