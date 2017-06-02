Friday Cat Blogging - 2 June 2017

Hopper can stand up on her hind legs pretty much forever if she has a mind to. She has a very fine sense of balance. In today's picture, she's putting this skill to work hunting a bug—which you can't see because you don't have cat eyes.1 Unfortunately for Hopper, cat eyes aren't enough. She could see it, but she still couldn't catch it.

1But nothing escapes the camera's eye! Look closely, and you can see the bug just to the right of the light lavender flower about an inch from Hopper's nose.