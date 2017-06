From our Secretary of Defense earlier this evening:

Singapore: SecDef Mattis declines to comment on London attacks: "I like to learn about something before I talk." pic.twitter.com/7L5Y9iU7Wt — David Rennie (@DSORennie) June 4, 2017

Oh snap. Do you have any more shade you'd like to throw at your boss?

He seems to have a firm grasp of who he works for, anyway.