Jon Ossoff Loses Georgia Special Election

Dave Weigel was in town a couple of weeks ago and we had a conversation that went something like this:

Weigel: I think Jon Ossoff has a real chance.

Me: Nah.

Weigel: Why do you say that?

Me: It’s Georgia.

It seems like I’ve heard about a hundred times in the last decade that Georgia would somehow turn blue. Maybe the whole state, maybe a single district, maybe something to do with the legislature. But it never happens. It has a Republican governor, two Republican senators, 10 (out of 14) Republican members of Congress, a heavily Republican state Senate, and a heavily Republican state House. I predict that it will keep disappointing Democrats for years to come.