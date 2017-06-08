Lankford: Tweets, Private Oval Office Requests, Whatevs

Kevin DrumJun. 8, 2017 11:57 AM

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma: Did President Trump ever ask you a second time to drop the Flynn-Russia investigation? No? Pretty light touch from the president, eh?

Lankford again: Is there really any difference between the President’s tweets and a private conversation in the Oval Office with the director of the FBI? Everyone already knew Trump didn’t like the Russia investigation, didn’t they?

Lankford yet again: Hey, let’s talk about Hillary’s emails.

For chrissake.