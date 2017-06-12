Lunchtime Photo

Congratulations to Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party1 for their impressive gain of 32 seats in the recent UK general election. I don’t have a traditional-looking red rose for them, but I do have this: it’s red, and it’s a rose. Hopefully it will do.

1According to the AP Stylebook, “Not labour, even if British.” Sorry folks.2

2Wait! I have an old copy of the AP stylebook. The current edition has no entry for Labor Party, but does say, “British spellings, when they differ from American, are acceptable only in particular cases such as formal or composition titles: Jane’s Defence Weekly, Labour Party.” So in this case the British spelling would be acceptable, but not required. That means the question comes down to Mother Jones style, and it appears that our house style is Labour Party.