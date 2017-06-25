Over 50? Trumpcare Will Raise Your Premiums $4,500.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has figured out what the net premiums would be under the Senate health care bill for all 3,143 counties in the United States. For folks in their 20s, premiums go down in most places by an average of a few hundred dollars. For people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s with modest incomes, premiums go up—in most cases by thousands of dollars.

The net premium is the cost of coverage minus the tax credit subsidy. For you quantitative types who like to see your data in chart form, here it is for a working-class 60-year-old. There is one (1) county in the entire country that sees a net reduction:

And for you visual types, here it is in map form:

And keep in mind that with the end of protection for essential benefits and the elimination of CSR subsidies, these higher premiums are almost certainly paying for worse coverage, higher deductibles, and higher copays.