Former Russian Spy Attended Trump Jr. Meeting

Remember that meeting between Don Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer who promised them government-supplied dirt on Hillary Clinton? Sure you do. It turns out there was one other person who attended:

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. and others on the Trump team after a promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist — a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned. ….The Russian-born American lobbyist served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship. The Associated Press identified the lobbyist as Rinat Akhmetshin, and said he acknowledged attending the meeting, though he said it was not substantive. “I never thought this would be such a big deal, to be honest,” he told the AP.

Let’s not make too big a deal out of this. Lots of Russian attorneys with close ties to Putin probably invite former KGB agents to tag along when they meet with the brain trust of a presidential candidate to chat about state-supplied oppo on their opponent. I mean, it was summer and everyone was on vacation. This guy was probably the only translator with free time, amirite?