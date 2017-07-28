Skinny Repeal Is Dead

The Senate has voted down the skinny repeal bill. John McCain joined Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski as no votes, and the bill went down 49-51.

So now what? I’m not sure anyone knows. Maybe yet another bill? That doesn’t seem likely. Most likely, Obamacare repeal is dead and it’s now time to begin Operation Sabotage. One way or another, Republicans are hellbent on taking health coverage away from millions and I don’t think anything is going to stop them.

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell has just delivered a bitter speech, declaring that it’s “time to move on.” It doesn’t sound like he has any stomach for another go-round on health care. Next up are budget bills and tax reform.