President Trump is at Bedminster for the US Open, and he says everyone there is thrilled that the stock market is doing so well since the election. Just for the record then, here’s our occasional look at the stock market since President Obama took office. The trend line is for 2009 through the 2016 election, and then extended to this week. As you can see, the market is doing exactly as well as it did during the eight years of Obama’s presidency.