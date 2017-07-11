Trump “Working Hard” to Get Olympics for Los Angeles

Donald Trump is bringing the full might of his Twitter account to making America great again:

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Yeah, that’s a tough job. I guess Trump hasn’t noticed that nobody wants the Olympics anymore. There are only two cities on the planet still dumb enough to bid for the right to lose billions of dollars, and the IOC is so scared about this that they’ve already decided to let them both win. Paris will get the Olympics in 2024 and Los Angeles will get them in 2028. Whew. Bullet dodged, for another few years, anyway. At this point, the only thing that could stop Los Angeles from getting the 2028 games would be some kind of galactically stupid threat from the dealmaker-in-chief.

Which could still happen. Stay tuned.