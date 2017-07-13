Trump’s Border Wall Shrinks Again

The Great Betrayal is picking up steam:

“You don’t need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force 1 during his flight to Paris. “You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don’t really have people crossing. So you don’t need that.” “You’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles,” he said.

Two years ago, Trump said he would build a 2,000-mile wall. A year ago, he said “natural barriers” reduced the needed length to 1,000 miles. Now it’s 700-900 miles.

As it happens, we already have about 700 miles of border fencing, so Trump is suggesting that we really don’t need much more than what’s already in place. In fact, maybe we just need to upgrade our current fencing. Nobody who actually patrols the border wants a wall, after all, because you can’t see though it. They want double-layer fencing. So maybe we’ll get a couple hundred miles of that, and leave the rest the way it is.

Promise made, promise kept. Unless you actually care about the border wall, that is, in which case you’ll finally realize just how badly you got conned. Join the crowd.