This photo from Camp David is making the rounds today:

The White House just sent out this photo of Trump signing four bills today. Really worth zooming in on each face individually pic.twitter.com/wTMLKLEAWE — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 19, 2017

I’m semi-face blind, so I’ll let others do the zooming in. I just want to say that I’m glad we have such a serious-looking National Security Council. I’ll sleep like a baby tonight.