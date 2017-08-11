Friday Cat Blogging – 11 August 2017

Three months ago, I posted a picture of Hilbert playing under the sheets as we made the bed. I intended to post a matching picture of Hopper the next week, but things just kept getting in the way. Today my excuses finally ran out. So here it is, the long-awaited second half of my diptych “Cats Under the Sheets.”

By the way, I have gotten some queries about why I ignored the so-called International Cat Day earlier this week. Hilbert and Hopper just scoffed when I asked about it. Every day is cat day, after all. Puny human holidays mean nothing to them.