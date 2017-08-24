Here’s a Nostalgic Look Back at Economic Growth

Donald Trump on Tuesday:

Economic growth has surged to 2.6 percent. Remember, everybody said you won’t bring it up to 1 percent. You won’t bring it up to 1.2 percent.

Fact checking is for suckers. But there are still a few of us who are at least curious about how things are going out in consensus reality. Here you go:

You may now return to the comfortable cocoon of Trumpland, where the economy is surging, terrorists are being wiped out, jobs are plentiful, and Southern heritage is being protected. Don’t you feel better already?