I gave up on the Dead Pool a while back. It just got too long and unwieldy keeping track of everyone who got fired or was forced to resign from the Trump administration. However, with the departure of Steve Bannon, it’s worth putting up a miniature version that includes only Donald Trump’s closest advisors. Here it is:

Who do you think is next? McGahn? Cohn? Maybe Trump will fire Ivanka. That would be pretty interesting.