I Wonder If Donald Trump Saw Fox & Friends This Morning?

Fox & Friends got a little more than it bargained for today when it invited a couple of guests to talk about Confederate statues. Abby Huntsman thought it would be fun to debate Donald Trump’s fascinating question about whether George Washington would be next if we started tearing down statues of Robert E. Lee. Her two guests were decidedly not interested in that. Instead they nearly broke down in tears:

I don’t think Huntsman was prepared for this display of raw emotion. I guess next time the Fox bookers will screen their black guests a little more closely.