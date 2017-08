Every week I try to put up at least one picture of an animal, a vegetable, and a mineral. But what is this one? Animal or mineral? That’s a little tricky, isn’t it? However, my backlog of pictures is pretty top-heavy with animals, so I’m counting Mickey as a mineral. I don’t suppose the guy wearing the giant plastic head would appreciate that, but sometimes we bloggers have to make tough decisions. This was one of them.