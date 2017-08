Wildflower season is long over, but the miracle of photography allows us to enjoy it one more time. I wouldn’t say that the California poppy is the #1 reason to move here,¹ but a great big field of them in the spring might just change your mind. Or you could just visit during wildflower season, I suppose. Either way, it’s truly a delightful flower.

¹Other reasons include a better time zone; great weather; nobody cares what you wear to dinner; and we’re 2,500 miles away from Donald Trump.